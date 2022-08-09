Mid Sussex District Council approved a homeowner’s application for a change of use of land in Alexandra Road from ‘undesignated’ to ‘garden land’ in June.

A stopping-up order is pending, which could confirm the removal of highway rights.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applicant, who purchased the land in October 2021 and partially fenced it off, said he only wants to use it as a family garden.

A group of Burgess Hill residents are opposing the loss of a green space in Alexandra Road. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2208082

Objector David Eggleton, who grew up in Alexandra Road, said: “It’s used by the community for a variety of purposes: having conversations, playing with their dogs.

“It’s a safe space for children to play in, as it's isolated from the highway.”

But now residents will be ‘banned’ from using it, said David, adding that there had been ‘a lot of tears’ about this.

A group of Burgess Hill residents are opposing the loss of a green space in Alexandra Road. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2208082

David’s wife Laura Minchew said other green spaces in West Sussex could be at risk if they are sold to a private owner and urged residents to contact their council about who owns them.

There were several letters of objection to the application to Mid Sussex District Council.

Objectors said people used the space for air and exercise and said the land should remain for public use.

One said: "Many residents, including myself, purchased our properties for the pleasant outlook and assumed the land was owned by the council.”

There were also fears about road safety and concerns that new shrubs could potentially block the view for drivers.

But there were also letters of support with one resident saying the land had been ‘a designated mess’ for years, adding that the proposal would improve the area.

One resident said the site had previously been covered in brambles and another said: “I look forward to seeing a well kept garden project taking place.”

The applicant added that he would improve the ‘unkempt’ land, which he said had mainly been used as a dog toileting area.

He said: “We have already purchased and are waiting to plant (adjacent to the footpath), a wide variety of plants that will not only bring a diversity of colour throughout the year but have been carefully chosen to encourage wildlife such as butterflies, bees, birds and insects.”

District councillor Janice Henwood (Burgess Hill – Franklands) spoke at the planning committee against changing the space.

She said Burgess Hill Neighbourhood Plans and District Council polices support the retention of open spaces.

But she said: “Because this pocket of open space was not on a MSDC ‘list’ of open space it could not be deemed a ‘loss’ of open space.”

She asked residents to identify pockets of open space that could be bought for private use and tell Burgess Hill Help Point and officer Sarah Hughes.

West Sussex County Councillor Richard Cherry (Burgess Hill East) said: “I have great empathy for both sides in this dispute.”