Five reports of motorbike thefts in one area of Eastbourne within 24 hours

Eastbourne Police said today (Thursday, July 7): “We have received five reports in the last 24 hours of both motorcycle and moped thefts from around the Langney area of Eastbourne.
“As a result Eastbourne Police are advising owners of motorcycles, and mopeds to review their security and storage.”
Police security tips:
Secure the front brake disc with a disc lock or a grip lock to secure the brake and throttle controls.
Use a D lock on the front wheel and a chain lock through the back wheel.
Secure your bike with the lock taut to an immovable object such as a ground anchor/street furniture. If this isn’t possible, thread the chain through your bike frame and back wheel.
Cover up your bike.
Call police immediately on 999 if you see your bike being stolen or call 101 if you discover it has gone.