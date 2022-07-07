Five reports of motorbike thefts in one area of Eastbourne within 24 hours

Eastbourne Police said today (Thursday, July 7): “We have received five reports in the last 24 hours of both motorcycle and moped thefts from around the Langney area of Eastbourne.

“As a result Eastbourne Police are advising owners of motorcycles, and mopeds to review their security and storage.”

Police security tips:

A motorbike stolen in Eastbourne earlier this month

Secure the front brake disc with a disc lock or a grip lock to secure the brake and throttle controls.

Use a D lock on the front wheel and a chain lock through the back wheel.

Secure your bike with the lock taut to an immovable object such as a ground anchor/street furniture. If this isn’t possible, thread the chain through your bike frame and back wheel.

Cover up your bike.