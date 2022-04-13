Police said the first happened on Tuesday, April 5, at Colmer Court, Burgess Hill.

They said a property was broken into during an unknown time frame and that a number of personal items were stolen.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crime reference number is 0658.

Sussex Police are warning Mid Sussex residents to make sure their homes are secure over Easter.

The second incident happened at Orchard Way, East Grinstead, when a garage was broken into overnight on Wednesday and Thursday (April 6-7), police said,

“Lock to garage cut, nothing was stolen,” said a police spokesperson.

The crime reference number is 0880.

The third burglary happened at Rowan Walk, Crawley Down, on Friday, April 8, Sussex Police said.

They said: “Male seen on CCTV camera trying to break into property.”

They added that the attempted break-in had caused damage to the property.

The crime reference number is 0374.

The most recent break-in was at Staplefield Road, Cuckfield, between 7pm on Monday, April 11, and 3pm on Tuesday, April 12, Sussex Police said.

The crime reference is 0849.

Police said two sheds were broken into and a hand mower and ride-on tractor were stolen.

“We are calling on residents to think about their home security and follow some simple crime prevention steps as part of our ongoing Operation Magpie burglary campaign,” said the spokesperson.

“With people taking advantage of seeing family and friends for the Easter holidays, we are urging residents to make sure their homes are left securely locked and valuable items are not left on display.”

People can get advice on keeping property secure at www.sussex.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime.