Craft brewery opens new pub in Haywards Heath

The Tap, a micropub on South Road, was opened on Friday, April 1, by Sussex brewer Paul Swaffield, the founder of Bestens Brewery, experienced local pub manager Dave Pilling and their business partner Lindfield resident Richard Evans.
Their new establishment will sell a range of Bestens beers on tap, as well as guest craft beers with a focus on local breweries.
“The popularity of craft beer has been growing right around the UK,” said Paul.
“We felt now was the time to create a space where people can come together to enjoy a pint in Haywards Heath,” he said.
With the help of friends from South Down Cellars, the trio have curated a wine list, and they will also offer artisan spirits.
Paul said he started brewing as a teenager in his parents’ garage in Lindfield 20 years ago.
“Now to have our own pub in Haywards Heath is a fantastic feeling,” he said.
