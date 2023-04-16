Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
1 hour ago UK leg of Orient Express scrapped due to Brexit
4 hours ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
5 hours ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
5 hours ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
6 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards

Four teenagers arrested after running along railway line in Brighton

Four teenagers have been arrested after running along a live railway line in Brighton, Sussex Police have said.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th Apr 2023, 16:36 BST

Police said they were arrested after failing to stop on Saturday, April 15.

Police added that a vehicle that had been reported stolen after a residential burglary in the Weald area in March this year ‘was brought to the attention of police’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers located the vehicle travelling in Coldean Lane, Brighton, and then again in Stanford Avenue where it failed to stop for police. The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the car in Cumberland Road, where they ran in the direction of Preston Park train station, into a maintenance yard and onto the railway line.”

Most Popular
Sussex Police said four teenagers have been arrested after running along a live railway line in BrightonSussex Police said four teenagers have been arrested after running along a live railway line in Brighton
Sussex Police said four teenagers have been arrested after running along a live railway line in Brighton

Police said that officers safely detained four people with help from different police units and NPAS.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Read more: A29 Bury Hill crash – witnesses wanted after 22-year-old motorcycle r...

The police spokesperson said: “A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, trespassing on a railway, theft of a vehicle and burglary. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, trespassing on a railway, theft of a vehicle and burglary. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, trespassing on a railway, theft of a vehicle and burglary. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, trespassing on a railway, theft of a vehicle and burglary.”

Police added that all four remain in custody. They said officers are now asking people in the Weald area to check their garages or outbuildings. People can report any items that they believe have been stolen to police online or call 101 quoting 1260 of 15/04. Police also said they would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who either witnessed what happened or has footage.