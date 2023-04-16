Four teenagers have been arrested after running along a live railway line in Brighton, Sussex Police have said.

Police said they were arrested after failing to stop on Saturday, April 15.

Police added that a vehicle that had been reported stolen after a residential burglary in the Weald area in March this year ‘was brought to the attention of police’.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers located the vehicle travelling in Coldean Lane, Brighton, and then again in Stanford Avenue where it failed to stop for police. The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the car in Cumberland Road, where they ran in the direction of Preston Park train station, into a maintenance yard and onto the railway line.”

Police said that officers safely detained four people with help from different police units and NPAS.

The police spokesperson said: “A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, trespassing on a railway, theft of a vehicle and burglary. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, trespassing on a railway, theft of a vehicle and burglary. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, trespassing on a railway, theft of a vehicle and burglary. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, trespassing on a railway, theft of a vehicle and burglary.”