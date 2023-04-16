Police said they were arrested after failing to stop on Saturday, April 15.
Police added that a vehicle that had been reported stolen after a residential burglary in the Weald area in March this year ‘was brought to the attention of police’.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers located the vehicle travelling in Coldean Lane, Brighton, and then again in Stanford Avenue where it failed to stop for police. The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the car in Cumberland Road, where they ran in the direction of Preston Park train station, into a maintenance yard and onto the railway line.”
Police said that officers safely detained four people with help from different police units and NPAS.
The police spokesperson said: “A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, trespassing on a railway, theft of a vehicle and burglary. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, trespassing on a railway, theft of a vehicle and burglary. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, trespassing on a railway, theft of a vehicle and burglary. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, trespassing on a railway, theft of a vehicle and burglary.”
Police added that all four remain in custody. They said officers are now asking people in the Weald area to check their garages or outbuildings. People can report any items that they believe have been stolen to police online or call 101 quoting 1260 of 15/04. Police also said they would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who either witnessed what happened or has footage.