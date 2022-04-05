Gatwick Airport bicycle theft: Do you recognise this man?

The owner of a black Raleigh pedal cycle reported the theft reported it stolen on February 22.

It is believed an offender used bolt croppers to cut through a lock at about 7.30am and taken the item, before riding away towards Horley via an underpass.

Now, a CCTV image shared from Gatwick Airport security has identified a person who officers wish to speak to.

Sussex Police have issued a photo of a man they want to identify in connection with the theft of a bicycle at Gatwick Airport. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

He was seen in Ashdown House at the airport and had ridden a purple cycle from the direction of the B staff car park.

The man is described as white with a short dark beard, possibly in his 20s or early 30s. He wore a dark woollen Bench winter hat with red and white lettering, a red scarf, a chequered light and dark shirt and a dark-coloured body warmer.

Anyone who recognises him or has information about the theft is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or via 101 and quote serial 515 of 21/02.