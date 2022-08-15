Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sussex Police inspector said the force was contacted by the Metropolitan Police, regarding a warrant for a man ‘already sat on a plane ready for take-off’.

In a post on Twitter, inspector Anthony Cheeseman said Gatwick Police resources were deployed airside and had one man in custody ‘within minutes’.

Sussex Police has since provided a statement.

Sussex Police said officers attended and arrested the man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A spokesperson said: “The Met requested assistance arresting a man who was believed to be on a flight due to take off from Gatwick Airport.

"He was taken into custody and has since been handed over to the Met.”

