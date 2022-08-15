A Sussex Police inspector said the force was contacted by the Metropolitan Police, regarding a warrant for a man ‘already sat on a plane ready for take-off’.
In a post on Twitter, inspector Anthony Cheeseman said Gatwick Police resources were deployed airside and had one man in custody ‘within minutes’.
Sussex Police has since provided a statement.
A spokesperson said: “The Met requested assistance arresting a man who was believed to be on a flight due to take off from Gatwick Airport.
"Sussex Police officers attended and arrested the man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
"He was taken into custody and has since been handed over to the Met.”