Gatwick Airport: Man arrested on-board plane after call from Metropolitan Police

A man on-board a plane at Gatwick Airport was arrested this morning (Monday, August 15).

By Sam Morton
Monday, 15th August 2022, 4:21 pm

A Sussex Police inspector said the force was contacted by the Metropolitan Police, regarding a warrant for a man ‘already sat on a plane ready for take-off’.

In a post on Twitter, inspector Anthony Cheeseman said Gatwick Police resources were deployed airside and had one man in custody ‘within minutes’.

Sussex Police has since provided a statement.

Sussex Police said officers attended and arrested the man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A spokesperson said: “The Met requested assistance arresting a man who was believed to be on a flight due to take off from Gatwick Airport.

"Sussex Police officers attended and arrested the man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

"He was taken into custody and has since been handed over to the Met.”

