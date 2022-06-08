Goring rapist given jail sentence

Isaac Amponsah, 41, of Strand Parade, Goring-by-Sea, stood trial at Hove Crown Court, accused of the oral rape of a woman at an address in Worthing in 2018, according to Sussex Police.

Police said Amponsah was found unanimously guilty by a jury.

On Monday, May 9, he was sentenced to four years in prison. police said.

He will also be placed on the sex offender’s register for life.

Investigating officer Amber Evans said: “I hope the outcome of this case will provide reassurance to the public that reports of sexual offences are investigated diligently and tirelessly.

"I also hope it will give other victims of sexual offences the confidence to make a report to the police.

“The victim in this case has shown incredible bravery, not only in reporting this matter but in supporting the investigation and prosecution over an extended period of time.

“Hopefully the conviction and sentence will offer some level of comfort to the victim and will prevent Amponsah from committing any such crime in the future.

"Importantly, once he is released from prison, he will remain on the sex offender’s register indefinitely, affording long-term protection to other women.”