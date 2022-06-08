Goring Folly: Worthing artist’s unique garden, as seen on Channel 4’s Shed of the Year, opens for National Garden Scheme

Dog sculptures by a Worthing artist who will be exhibiting at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition 2022 are going on show at this year's opening of Goring Folly for the National Garden Scheme.

By Elaine Hammond
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 2:34 pm

Timothy Blewitt has several dog sculptures going on show at Burlington House in London from June 21 to August 21, and he will also have some on display for visitors to Goring Folly, 29 Harvey Road, on Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, from 2pm to 5pm. The artist's garden will be open for charity, admission £5 adults, children free.

Jean Blewitt, Timothy’s wife, said they designed the garden to have something of interest throughout the year, with a folly, built to celebrate the millennium and featured on television in Channel 4’s Shed of the Year in 2015, as well as Grass Roots.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The garden has been partially replanted over lockdown with lots of new roses, shrubs and palms. Features include the sempervivum collection, bonsai collection, koi pond and some impressive cacti.

The main impetus for the folly was a millennium project to create a unique building of some architectural interest, utilising locally-reclaimed materials as much as possible

Read More

Read More
Steyning woman who fell under a bus in Shoreham thanks people who helped her for...

To book, visit ngs.org.uk and search for Goring Folly.

Also in the news: Back to 2011 for the launch of Souldiers by the Sea, with hundreds of scooter riders heading to Worthing

See also: Sompting Wildlife Rescue launches appeal to fund hospital building

Timothy Blewitt will have several dog sculptures on display for visitors to Goring Folly
Channel 4London