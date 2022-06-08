Timothy Blewitt has several dog sculptures going on show at Burlington House in London from June 21 to August 21, and he will also have some on display for visitors to Goring Folly, 29 Harvey Road, on Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, from 2pm to 5pm. The artist's garden will be open for charity, admission £5 adults, children free.

Jean Blewitt, Timothy’s wife, said they designed the garden to have something of interest throughout the year, with a folly, built to celebrate the millennium and featured on television in Channel 4’s Shed of the Year in 2015, as well as Grass Roots.

The garden has been partially replanted over lockdown with lots of new roses, shrubs and palms. Features include the sempervivum collection, bonsai collection, koi pond and some impressive cacti.

The main impetus for the folly was a millennium project to create a unique building of some architectural interest, utilising locally-reclaimed materials as much as possible

To book, visit ngs.org.uk and search for Goring Folly.

