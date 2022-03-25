Karen Colbran, 52, was given a 12-month community order after being found guilty of swindling more than £3,000 in council tax by claiming she lived alone despite partner Paul McCloud living with her.

Judge Mark van der Zwart told Colbran today (Friday, March 25) when she was sentenced, “There is no question of you being dealt with more leniently because you are a police officer.”

Hailsham detective given 12-month community order. Photo from Eddie Mitchell. SUS-220325-174546001

“Your career of public service has ended in disgrace.”

As well as the community order, Judge van der Zwart ordered Colbran to pay fines and costs totalling £1,800.

Detective chief inspector Jon Robeson said, “Sussex Police expects the highest personal and professional standards of anyone who works for us.

“The force’s professional standards department will now consider misconduct proceedings following the result of the court case.”

Councillor Ray Cade, the council’s portfolio holder for housing and benefits, said, “The defendant fraudulently claimed thousands of pounds of council taxpayers’ money, which is totally unacceptable.

“Wealden council’s fraud investigations team is committed to bringing benefit cheats to justice and will pursue those who fraudulently take money from the public purse.