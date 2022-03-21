Hailsham detective dismissed for breaching professional standards

Detective constable Karen Colbran, 52, was found guilty of fraud in respect of dishonestly claiming a single occupancy discount on council tax when she was not the sole occupier of her property, said police.

This followed an investigation and prosecution by Wealden District Council, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police say she pleaded not guilty but was convicted by a jury on February 11 following a three-day trial. She will be sentenced on March 25.

Karen Colbran in court last month. Photo by Eddie Mitchell. SUS-220321-153859001

Colbran was the subject of an accelerated misconduct hearing chaired by the chief constable at Sussex Police Headquarters in Lewes on Friday (March 18).

An accelerated misconduct hearing is held when there is ‘incontrovertible evidence’ and it is in the public interest to remove the officer from service without delay, police said.

Police confirmed she faced an allegation of breaching standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct in relation to being convicted of a criminal offence.

The allegation against Colbran was found to be proven by CC Jo Shiner, with a decision that she be dismissed, police say.

CC Shiner said, “We expect our officers to act with the upmost integrity, and in accordance with the force’s values, the Code of Ethics and the Standards of Professional Behaviour.

“The actions of this officer fell short of that and in accordance with the College of Policing guidance, she has been dismissed without notice.”