Hastings MP speaks out against planned far right action
A number of demonstrations against migrant information centres have been scheduled for Wednesday August 7, including one in Hastings town centre.
The news follows a threat to Hastings Mosque at the weekend, which Sussex Police are treating as a hate crime.
In a statement last night, Hastings MP Helena Dollimore said: “I am proud that Hastings and Rye is a community where we look out for each other and stick together.
"The rioting and violence that we have seen in other parts of the UK in recent days is shocking. This is not peaceful protest. This is far right Hastings thuggery.
"To those who feel targeted because of the colour of your skin or your faith, please know that this violent mob do not represent our country of British values. As my late colleague Jo Cox MP said ‘we have more in common than what divides us’. We will not let the far right divide us.
"In recent days I have been in touch with our local community and faith groups to offer my support. I have also been in touch with ministers and Sussex Police to assure them of my full backing in taking the strongest possible action to keep our community safe and bring criminals to justice.
"If you have any information to report to police then please do. If you are thinking of coming here to cause division and disorder, you are not welcome.”
Have you read? Threat to Hastings Mosque is being treated as hate crime