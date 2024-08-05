Threat to Hastings Mosque is being treated as a hate crime

People came together in support of the local Muslim community on Sunday after the mosque at Mercatoria, in St Leonards, said that it had received a threat.

In a statement, Sussex Police said it had attended Hastings Mosque in St Leonards on Sunday and patrols had been "stepped up" in the area.

Hastings Mosque shared a message from a local campaign group which said protesters had turned up to show their support for the mosque but an attack did not happen.

The original post, from the Hastings branch of Stand Up To Racism said: "On Sunday at 2pm, our friends at Hastings Mosque received a threat of an imminent attack and told us about it.

"After a brief chat, we agreed to call on people to come out to defend the mosque and to show solidarity to our Muslim sisters and brothers. We are conscious that racists are organising violent attacks on Muslims, asylum seekers and migrants."

Around 50 people attended the mosque within an hour-and-a-half. One member commented: “The community mobiles at very short notice to show there is no place for hate in Hastings.”

Sussex Police said: "This incident is being treated as a hate crime and an investigation is now underway to identify those responsible."

It has asked anyone with information about the incident to report it online or ring 101.

The incident comes at a time of escalating violent disorder across the UK, which has led to the Government calling an emergency Cobra meeting to address the situation today (Monday August 5). The Government has said that mosques would be offered more protection and that any participating in riots or hate crimes would feel the full weight of the law.

The St Leonards mosque opened its doors to local people last September when it took part in the national event Visit My Mosque Day.

People were given a guided tour of the mosque, were able to watch afternoon prayers and take part in a questions and answers session as well as enjoying food from 30 different countries.

One visitor commented, at the time: “I was made to feel very welcome. People at the mosque were keen to promote that Muslims come from different ethnic, cultural and social backgrounds.”

1 . Hastings Mosque Hastings Mosque at Mercatoria St Leonards Photo: supplied