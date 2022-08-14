A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “Following a break-in overnight, Hastings Museum & Art Gallery will be closed today.”
The museum reopens on Tuesday.
Read More
Read MorePictures of Hastings in the heatwave: families have fun in the sun on Saturday, ...
Most Popular
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We understand that a break-in took place at the Hastings Museum and Art Gallery in Bohemia Road in the early hours of Sunday 14 August.
“No information has been received about what, if anything, was stolen.”
People with information can call 101, quoting serial 341 of 14/08.