Hastings Museum closed after break-in: police appeal for information

Hastings Museum is closed today (Sunday, August 14) after a break-in.

By Lawrence Smith
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 12:57 pm

A spokesperson for Hastings Borough Council said: “Following a break-in overnight, Hastings Museum & Art Gallery will be closed today.”

The museum reopens on Tuesday.

Read More

Read More
Pictures of Hastings in the heatwave: families have fun in the sun on Saturday, ...

Most Popular

Sussex Police said there has been a break-in at Hastings Museum. Picture: Google Street View

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We understand that a break-in took place at the Hastings Museum and Art Gallery in Bohemia Road in the early hours of Sunday 14 August.

“No information has been received about what, if anything, was stolen.”

People with information can call 101, quoting serial 341 of 14/08.