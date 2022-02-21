Hastings: Police appeal after vehicles seen ‘driving aggressively’ before collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision between two vehicles in Hastings on Wednesday morning (February 16).

By Alex Watts
Monday, 21st February 2022, 10:40 am

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The driver of a white Peugeot Partner is reported to have pulled out on a silver Toyota C-HR Dynamic in Dordrecht Way, and both vehicles continued to drive aggressively northbound along St Helens Road. The pair collided at the junction with Seddlescombe Road North at around 10am.

“Anybody who witnessed the incident, the circumstances leading up to it or has any dashcam footage which could help with enquiries is asked to contact police via [email protected], quoting serial 335 of 16/02.”

