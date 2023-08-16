The owner of a sales and lettings agency in Haywards Heath said he was left ‘shocked, disappointed and concerned’ after the window of his business was smashed in.

Simon Holroyd, of Holroyd Homes Ltd in The Broadway, said someone destroyed one of four glass panels overnight on Thursday, August 10, which left dozens of dangerous shards strewn across his floor.

He said: “It caused a lot of disruption on the Friday and over the weekend trying to get everything back to semi-normal. We’re still not back to normal because we're unable to use that corner of the room where there are so many fragments of glass.”

Sussex Police confirmed to the Middy: “Around 10.50am on Friday (August 11), police received a report of damage caused to the window of a business on The Broadway, Haywards Heath. The damage was caused sometime between 6pm on Thursday (August 10) and 8.30am the following morning.”

Holroyd Homes Ltd in The Broadway, Haywards Heath, had its window smashed overnight on Thursday, August 10

Simon said the incident has been caught on CCTV and believes that whoever smashed his window did not get inside the office because nothing inside had been touched.

“Basically the whole panel had been caved in,” said Simon, adding that before watching the CCTV footage he thought someone in a vehicle had reversed into his window. He added: “It would be nice if somebody stepped forward, but I don't think that’s going to happen.”

Simon said this the first time this has happened to his business, which is a small independent sales and lettings agency. He said he has reported the incident to the police but has heard nothing further from them. He said that the glass for the new window panel needs be cut to size, which means it could take around two weeks for a replacement to be installed.

But Simon added: “We’ve had it boarded up. They were great the company that did that as they came out immediately and boarded it up for us.”