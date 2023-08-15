The presentation ceremony took place at The Yews community centre in Boltro Road, Haywards Heath, on Saturday, August 12.

Paul Allnut, Nathan Curtis and Craig Dutton from Handcross were recognised for founding and running the Handcross Community Events group, while Brian and Linda Dove from Lindfield were recognised for their long-running IT support group in Burgess Hill. Elizabeth Owen from Ringmer was recognised for running the Ringmer Village Library.

Central Sussex Rotary president James M. Butcher said: “Our six winners are true community champions and have made a real difference to their local areas. We’re so proud of them and their hard work, which stands as an example to us all. Well done Paul, Nathan, Craig, Brian, Linda and Elizabeth, you fully deserve the recognition and our thanks.”

From left: James M. Butcher (Central Sussex Rotary), Craig Dutton (Handcross), Linda and Brian Dove (Lindfield/Burgess Hill), Elizabeth Owen (Ringmer) Christine Moss (Assistant Governor, Rotary South)

Central Sussex Rotary launched the awards scheme this year to champion the efforts of grassroots volunteers from Mid Sussex and beyond. The scheme is aimed at community volunteers who make a significant contribution but are not necessarily in a leadership role.

A Central Sussex Rotary spokesperson said the full citations for each awardee are:

"Paul Allnut, Nathan Curtis and Craig Dutton – Handcross. In recognition of the founding and running of the Handcross Community Events group and their voluntary service in the village of Handcross, both through the group’s events (such as the village fayre, village picnic and Jubilee fayre), as well as orchestrating direct support for those in need, including the distribution of water to vulnerable residents (when residents were without running water), the raising of money for the village church pantry and their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Central Sussex Rotary would like to commend the Handcross Community Events team for securing the legacy of their group – going from strength to strength since the pandemic – with further plans to develop a community run village store and village association.

“Brian and Linda Dove – Lindfield (for work in Burgess Hill). In recognition of their dedicated and long-running voluntary work supporting the local community through the provision of a free weekly IT support group at the Spire Café, in St Johns Church, Burgess Hill and through the Burgess Hill Repair Café. The support group is reported to have helped hundreds of people since its inception and Brian and Linda are described as approachable, always happy to help, always going the extra mile and having ‘dedication second to none’. Central Sussex Rotary specifically commend Brian and Linda’s efforts in supporting digital access and digital literacy for the elderly – helping to combat digital exclusion and vulnerability.