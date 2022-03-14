Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area

* Bowles Close, Bognor Regis– In the early hours of Thursday, March 3, a vehicle was broken into and a laptop was stolen. Serial 0576 03/03.

* The Old Stables, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Thursday, March 3, and Friday, March 4, both the front and rear number plates were stolen from a vehicle and the tyres were criminally damaged. Serial 0242 04/03.

* Nyetimber Lane, Bognor Regis – Between Friday, March 4, and Monday, March 7, several power tools were stolen from a storage container. Serial 1285 07/03.

The latest round-up from Arun police

* Ashbee Gardens, Bersted – On Saturday, March 5, a vehicle was broken into. Cash and bank cards were stolen. Serial 0749 06/03.

* New Barn Lane, North Bersted – Overnight between Tuesday, March 8, and Wednesday, March 9, a vehicle was broken into and a wallet was stolen. Serial 0222 09/03.

* Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate – Overnight between Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5, a large amount of scrap metal was stolen from a residential property. Serial 0907 05/03.

* River Road, Arundel – On the evening of Sunday, March 6, a maroon Peugeot City bicycle was stolen. Serial 1470 09/03.

* South Stoke, Arundel – On Tuesday, March 8, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0864 08/03.

* Mill Road, Arundel – On Tuesday, March 8, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1140 09/03.

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident please contact the police online, email [email protected] or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

