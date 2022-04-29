Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area from Arun police:

* Markfield, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Wednesday, April 20, and Thursday, April 21, a black Yamaha 125 motorcycle was stolen. Serial 0179 21/04.

* Oak Grove, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Thursday, April 21, a residence was burgled. Bike parts were stolen. Serial 0297 21/04.

* Willowbrook, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Friday, April 22, there was an attempted burglary at a residential property. Serial 0384 22/04.

Bognor Regis Police Station. Photo by Neil Cooper

* London Road, Bognor Regis – On the evening of Friday, April 22, a business premises was burgled. Serial 1356 22/04.

* Meaden Way, Felpham – On the afternoon of Saturday 23 April a community building was burgled. Serial 0816 23/04.

* Blackthorn Avenue, Bognor Regis – Between Saturday, Aoril 23, and Sunday, April 24, a vehicle was broken into and a bank card was stolen. Serial 0289 24/04.

* Godman Close, Bognor Regis – On the afternoon of Sunday, April 24, a residence was burgled, and a handbag was stolen. Serial 0810 24/04.

* Linden Road, Bognor Regis – On the afternoon of Sunday, April 24, a residence was burgled, and a purse was stolen. Serial 0889 24/04.

* Elm Tree Close, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Monday, April 25, a van was broken into and power tools were stolen. Serial 1434 25/04.

* Rodney Crescent, Arundel – Overnight between Wednesday, April 20, and Thursday, April 21, a residence was burgled. A purse, car keys and a green Ford Fiesta were stolen. Serial 0164 21/04.

* Yapton Lane, Walberton – Overnight between Thursday, April 21, and Friday, April 22, a utility vehicle was stolen from a stable. Serial 0474 22/04.

* Dukes Road, Fontwell – On the afternoon of Saturday, April 23, a vehicle was broken into and a bag was stolen. Serial 1058 23/04.

* Saxby Close, Barnham – Between Sunday, April 24, and Tuesday, April 26, a vehicle was broken into and property was stolen. Serial 0163 27/04.

* Church Lane, Climping – On Tuesday, April 26, a dark blue Specialized Tricross Sport bike was stolen. Serial 0180 27/04.

* Blakehurst Lane, Arundel – On the afternoon of Tuesday, April 26, a vehicle was broken into. Cash and a handbag were stolen. Serial 1166 27/04.

If you have information about any of these incidents call 101 and quote the relevant serial number.