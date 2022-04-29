Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area from Arun police

Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area from Arun police:

By Nikki Jeffery
Friday, 29th April 2022, 5:37 pm

* Markfield, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Wednesday, April 20, and Thursday, April 21, a black Yamaha 125 motorcycle was stolen. Serial 0179 21/04.

* Oak Grove, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Thursday, April 21, a residence was burgled. Bike parts were stolen. Serial 0297 21/04.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

* Willowbrook, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Friday, April 22, there was an attempted burglary at a residential property. Serial 0384 22/04.

Bognor Regis Police Station. Photo by Neil Cooper

* London Road, Bognor Regis – On the evening of Friday, April 22, a business premises was burgled. Serial 1356 22/04.

* Meaden Way, Felpham – On the afternoon of Saturday 23 April a community building was burgled. Serial 0816 23/04.

* Blackthorn Avenue, Bognor Regis – Between Saturday, Aoril 23, and Sunday, April 24, a vehicle was broken into and a bank card was stolen. Serial 0289 24/04.

* Godman Close, Bognor Regis – On the afternoon of Sunday, April 24, a residence was burgled, and a handbag was stolen. Serial 0810 24/04.

* Linden Road, Bognor Regis – On the afternoon of Sunday, April 24, a residence was burgled, and a purse was stolen. Serial 0889 24/04.

* Elm Tree Close, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Monday, April 25, a van was broken into and power tools were stolen. Serial 1434 25/04.

* Rodney Crescent, Arundel – Overnight between Wednesday, April 20, and Thursday, April 21, a residence was burgled. A purse, car keys and a green Ford Fiesta were stolen. Serial 0164 21/04.

* Yapton Lane, Walberton – Overnight between Thursday, April 21, and Friday, April 22, a utility vehicle was stolen from a stable. Serial 0474 22/04.

* Dukes Road, Fontwell – On the afternoon of Saturday, April 23, a vehicle was broken into and a bag was stolen. Serial 1058 23/04.

* Saxby Close, Barnham – Between Sunday, April 24, and Tuesday, April 26, a vehicle was broken into and property was stolen. Serial 0163 27/04.

* Church Lane, Climping – On Tuesday, April 26, a dark blue Specialized Tricross Sport bike was stolen. Serial 0180 27/04.

* Blakehurst Lane, Arundel – On the afternoon of Tuesday, April 26, a vehicle was broken into. Cash and a handbag were stolen. Serial 1166 27/04.

If you have information about any of these incidents call 101 and quote the relevant serial number.

Read More

Read More
Aldwick councillor resigns from planning role ‘in disgust’

Have you seen: Cycling Bognor Regis to Land’s End in 24 hours

See more...: Yapton 250-home development given final approval