Yapton 250-home development given final approval

Hyde is set to build and manage the homes at Bilsham Road, Yapton and was given final approval by Arun District Council’s Planning Committee this week.

Outline planning permission was already granted for the homes in 2019 but this latest approval gave final permission for the appearance, scale, and landscaping at the development.

The site consists of three agricultural fields and recently submitted drawings on the council’s planning portal show how the development will look.

Application site in Bilsham Road, Yapton (Google Maps)

Planning officers said a veteran oak tree at the centre of the site was the ‘only major issue’ left to resolve and they confirmed that Hyde had agreed to change the layout to protect the tree.

Speaking at the planning meeting, lead land and planning manager at the Hyde Group, Natalie Styles, said: “Hyde is a not-for-profit registered provider of affordable housing, with the corporate purpose of delivering affordable homes for local people in housing need.

“Hyde also manage the homes we build, and we are committed to investing in safe, sustainable housing, which not only seeks to reduce carbon emissions, but also supports the health and wellbeing of our customers.”

Ms Styles said all the homes will have an EPC energy efficiency rating of ‘A’ – the highest rating on the scale.

Yapton Parish Council has supported the plans with conditions.

The council wants to see ‘varied’ landscaping and housing design where the site meets Bilsham Road and a more ‘rural aesthetic’.

Eight letters of objection were received to the latest plans, citing ‘harm to wildlife’, potential flooding, potential impact on the area’s character, and some thought the proposed houses ‘overbearing’.