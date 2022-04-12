Here’s the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area

Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area from Arun police:

By Nikki Jeffery
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 12:15 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 12:15 pm

* Hazel Road, Bognor Regis – On the afternoon of Thursday, March 24, a residential property was burgled. A handbag was stolen. Serial 0740 24/03.

* South Road, Bognor Regis – On the evening of Sunday, March 27, a residential property was burgled. A handbag was stolen. Serial 0900 27/03.

* Addison Way, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Sunday, March 27, and Monday, March 28, a shed was burgled. A strimmer and a black mountain bike were stolen. Serial 1318 28/03.

Bognor Regis Police Station. Photo by Neil Cooper

* Frith Road, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Tuesday, March 29, and Wednesday, March 30, a garage was burgled. Several power tools were stolen. Serial 0548 30/03.

* Marine Drive West, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Tuesday, March 29, and Wednesday, March 30, a grey Range Rover sport was stolen. Serial 0581 30/03.

* Mill Road, Arundel – Between Sunday, March 27, and Monday, March 28, two sets of gates belonging to a business premises were damaged. Serial 0662 28/03.

If you have information on any of these crimes call 101 and quote the relevant serial number.

