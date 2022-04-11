Palm Sunday was marked with a procession in Middleton-on-Sea

Palm Sunday, April 10, was marked at St Nicholas’ Church in Middleton by a procession along Elmer Road to the special service, conducted by The Rev Sheila Higgins.

By Nikki Jeffery
Monday, 11th April 2022, 2:32 pm

She took the place of the vicar of St Nicholas, the Rev Dominik Chmeilewski, who was recovering from Covid and was not well enough to carry out his usual duties.

In bright sunshine the procession was led by 12 members of the choir, singing the popular hymn ‘Ride on, ride on in majesty!’ and carrying palms.

Congregations at the church have been growing steadily since Father Dominik came to the parish in the autumn of 2021.

The Palm Sunday procession at St Nicholas’ Church in Middleton-on-Sea. Photo: Kurtiss Allies

Services to mark the Christian festival of Easter next weekend include a Eucharist at 6pm on Maundy Thursday, with the traditional washing of feet, a special service at 3pm on Good Friday, an Easter Vigil at 6.30pm on Saturday and a triumphant Easter Eucharist at 10am on Sunday morning, followed by refreshments.

The Palm Sunday procession goes along Elmer Road in Middleton-on-Sea. Photo: Kurtiss Allies
