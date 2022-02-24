Here’s the latest crime round-up in the Bognor Regis area

* Pagham Road, Bognor Regis – On the evening of Thursday, February 10, fuel was stolen from vehicles. Serial 0225 11/02.

* Park Terrace, Bognor Regis – On the evening of Friday, February 11, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1232 11/02.

The latest round up of crimes from Arun police

* Essex Road, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Friday, February 11, and Saturday, February 12, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0273 12/02.

* Alexandra Terrace, Bognor Regis – Between Friday, February 11, and Saturday, February 12, a vehicle was broken into and a storage box was stolen. Serial 0364 12/02.

* Bersted Street, Bognor Regis – Between Friday, February 11, and Sunday, February 13, a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0938 14/02.

* Felpham Road, Bognor Regis - In the early hours of Saturday, February 12, a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 0052 15/02.

* London Road, Arundel – Between Saturday, February 10, and Monday, February 14, a barn was burgled. Power tools and a Honda Pioneer were stolen. Serial 0850 15/02.

* Mill Road, Arundel – Overnight between Friday, February 11, and Saturday, February 12, a set of metal gates were stolen. Serial 0427 12/02.

* Climping Street, Climping – Overnight between Sunday, February 13, and Monday, February 14, the breaker attachment was stolen from a digger. Serial 0218 14/02.

* Bilsham Road, Yapton – Between Tuesday, February 15, and Wednesday, February 16, a business premises were burgled. Tools and a Ford Transit Tipper van were stolen. Serial 0188 16/02.

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any of these incidents please contact the police online, email [email protected] or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.