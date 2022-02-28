Here’s the latest round-up of crimes in the Bognor Regis area from Arun police

* Van Gogh Place, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Thursday, February 17, two sheds were burgled. Several tools were stolen. Serial 0219 17/02.
* Albert Road, Bognor Regis – Between Friday, Februry 18, and Saturday, February 19, a shed was burgled. Hand tools and power tools were stolen. Serial 0642 21/02.
* Stroud Green Drive, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Tuesday, February 22, a vehicle was broken into. Serial 0141 22/02.
* The Esplanade, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Tuesday, February 22, a vehicle was broken into. A bag of hand tools was stolen. Serial 0402 22/02.
If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any of these incidents please contact Sussex Police online, email [email protected] or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org