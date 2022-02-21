High-value caravan stolen in Worthing

A high-value caravan stolen in Worthing may have been seen in South East London.

By Sam Morton
Monday, 21st February 2022, 1:33 pm

An investigation is underway after the theft in Eastlands in Littlehampton Road on January 20.

Sussex Police said the Elddis Arundel Premier blue and white caravan is a four berth vehicle with a twin axle.

"It is believed to have been taken between 4pm and 10.30pm on January 20," a police spokesperson said.

"It may have been seen driving on the A20 in Cookham Road, South East London."

Witnesses or anyone who 'saw anything suspicious' in the area at that time is asked to come forward.

Information about the theft can be reported to police online or on 01273 470101, quoting serial 1314 of 20/01.

