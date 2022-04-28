Paul Watson, 37, of Southbrook Road, West Ashling, was fined £5,000 and must pay £620 costs, £181 victim surcharge, £1,200 compensation after admitting damaging a vehicle worth £4,750 in Chichester on November 19, 2019. He was also given a restraining order.

Kathryn Boone, 40, of The Midway, Bognor Regis, was fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £60 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on September 9, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Emily Buckingham, 28, of Turret House, Limmer Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 8, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Court results

Julie Campbell, 41, of Southwark Walk, Bognor Regis, was fined £59 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £60 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on September 9, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Mark Chandler, 46, of Bay Bridge Crescent, Felpham, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on October 13, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Dualtach Doherty, 38, of Tarrant Steet, Arundel, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on November 5, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Philip Henshaw, 51, of Hatherleigh Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £33 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on September 15, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Aaron Hibbert, 37, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on October 14, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Georgi Hristov, 48, of Riverside Caravan Park, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on September 11, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Paulina Kosidlo, 31, of Gainsboro Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on September 9, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

Andrey Petrov, 47, of Haslingbourne Lane, Petworth, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 50mph speed limit on the A29 Bury Hill on September 4, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Rex Gilby, 50, of Duffield Lane, Emsworth, was fined £660 and must pay £88 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in Newbarn Road, Bognor Regis, on July 29, 2021. He was fined £110 after being found guilty of driving a vehicle without an MOT certificate, and was found guilty of driving a vehicle with a tyre that had the ply or cord exposed, no separate penalty. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Robert Horne, 43, of Stockbridge Gardens, Chichester, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 7, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Scott Ingram, 28, of Navigation Drive, Yapton, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 3, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Scott Jones, 44, of Dorset Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £264 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on August 3, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Alexis Lawrence, 53, of Lewis Lane, Ford, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 23, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Joseph Metz, 30, of Glenway, Bognor Regis, was fined £333 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on August 3, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Ognyan Mladenov, 24, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty of driving without insurance in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on July 30, 2021. He was also fined £220 after being found guilty of driving without the correct licence. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Frank Okonta, 56, of Sunningdale Gardens, Bersted, was fined £415 and must pay £41 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Main Road, Fishbourne, on August 8, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Kelly Parish, 38, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without the correct licence in Hunston Road, Hunston, on July 30, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Dejan Pollard, 40, of Hawthorn Close, Midhurst, was fined £204 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Binsted on June 8, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Naomi Richards, 37, of Ruskin Avenue, Bersted, was fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on August 3, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Daniel Riggall, 48, of Dorset Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on August 3, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Bianca Sharp, 30, of Terminus Road, Chichester, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on September 6, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Chris Sutton, 42, of Hotham Gardens, Bognor Regis, was fined £174 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on August 3, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

John Swan, 61, of Maple Gardens, Bognor Regis, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Amberley Road, Storrington, on July 28, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Natalie Tabner, 49, of Hook Lane, Rose Green, was fined £80 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on August 3, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

Charlie Wakeford, 25, of Middleton Gardens, Tangmere, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in Vinnetrow Road, Chichester, on July 30, 2021. He was also fined £220 after being found guilty of driving without the correct licence. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Daniel Whiteley, 31, of Devonshire Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £80 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on August 11, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Kelly Williams, 38, of Brushwood Grive, Emsworth, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on September 7, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Jake Woolven, 25, of Lagoon Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on September 15, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Carlos Almeida, 52, of Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £660 and must pay £132 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on September 24, 2021. He was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on October 4, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. He was also found guilty of five charges of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham, on August 26, September 1, 16 and 21, and October 21, 2021, no separate penalties.

Ghenadie Botez, 36, of Mead Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on August 31, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Deborah Churchill, 54, of Cumberland Avenue, Emsworth, was fined £239 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 West Ashling on October 9, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

David Rough, 57, of Canada Cottages, Canada Grove, Easebourne, was fined £92 after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A27 Chichester on December 18, 2021. He must pay £110 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and his driving record was endorsed with three points.

Anthony Parsons, 52, of Forge Way, Billingshurst, was fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Devils Dyke Road, Brighton, on January 13, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for three months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

David Bradley, 57, of Middleton Close, Bracklesham Bay, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting damaging a car in Chichester on October 6, 2021; and possessing an offensive weapon, a hammer, in Middleton Close, Chichester, on October 6, 2021.

Alfie Wilson, 29, c/o Southdown House, Argyle Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £436 compensation after admitting damaging a front door in Bognor Regis on January 15, 2022.

