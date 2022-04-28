Police catch driver who drove 'too close' to cyclist in Chichester

Sussex Police were following a van driver along the A286 through Chichester when the motorist gave a cyclist what appears to be less than a metre of space when overtaking.

The dangerous move was spotted by the tailing officers who caught up with the driver and reported them for careless driving.

A reminder was issued to motorists on social media that adequate space should be provided when over taking cyclists.

Comments came in from grateful road users who agreed the move was unsafe while some defended the actions of the van driver.

Sussex Roads Policing Unit said on Twitter: "Whilst following this van on A286 Chichester we observed a close pass on a cyclist.

"We stopped the van further down the road and the driver has been reported for careless driving. Please remember to be patient and leave adequate space when overtaking cyclists."

Responding to one person who thought the driver made the right decision, the Sussex Roads Policing Unit added: "The van had the entire width of the road to pass on.

A screenshot taken from dashcam footage shows how close the driver was to the cyclist

"Once he'd been able to ascertain the road was clear ahead, but chose not to use it and instead drove within a few feet of the cyclist.