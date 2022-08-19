Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Carter, 37, of North End Road, Yapton: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on April 18, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Victor-Luca Florea, 29, of Sproule Close, Ford: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on April 12, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Kevin Fogden, 42, of Priors Orchard, Southbourne: Fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Main Road, Southbourne, on January 15, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Daniel Howlett, 45, of Marshall Close, Barnham: Fined £462 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Chichester at the junction with Norton Lane, Aldingbourne, on April 30, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Rachael Mitchell, 51, of Sproule Close, Ford: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance on the A27 Fontwell on April 20, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with six points. She was also found guilty of driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Sophie Tremayne, 28, of Ash Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £103 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on Janaury 12, 2022. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Joanne Orsmond, 46, of Shearwater Drive, Bognor Regis: Given a 36-month conditional discharge after admitting driving while disqualified on the A259 Climping on June 9, 2022. She must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 30 months. She also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Harry Green, 20, of Westward Close, Bosham: Must pay £25 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Chichester on March 7, 2022.