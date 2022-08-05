Anna Bartholomew, 35, of Thistle Lodge, Daisyfields, Littlehampton: Given a nine-month conditional discharge and must pay £22 victim surcharge after admitting stealing groceries worth £174.11 from Sainsbury's, Chichester, on April 23, 2022.

Andrzej Machniewski, 27, c/o The Mainline Rooms, Whyke Road, Chichester: Given a 12-month conditional discharge after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on September 8, 2021.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Bull, 31, of Coneleys Yard, Jury Lane, Sidlesham Common: Given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and six-month alcohol treatment requirement after admitting drink-driving (48mg of alcohol in 10ml of breath) in Gainsborough Drive, Selsey, on July 29, 2022. He was fined £80 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Gainsborough Drive, Selsey, on July 29, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 38 months. He also admitted driving while disqualified and driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Also in the news: Anger as public toilets in Bognor Regis vandalised

Izzat Shieck-Yassin, 44, of Farndell Close, Chichester: Fined £660 and must pay £91 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in Ditchling Bostall, Ditchling, on March 3, 2022. He was fined £250 after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving a vehicle in such a condition it involved a danger of injury, namely insufficient brakes, hand brake not fixed to floor and not working effectively, no near side tail lights, broken exhaust, rear bed not attached to the body, battery cable incorrectly installed and driver's door unable to open from the inside in Ditchling Bostall, Ditchling, on March 3, 2022. He was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. He was also found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving a vehicle without a valid MOT certificate, no separate penalty.

Adam Chapillon, 38, of Merry House, Yapton: Must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on April 18, 2021, by failing to attend unpaid work on May 25 and June 1, 2022. The order was varied to include an additional 20 hours' unpaid work.

Anthony Milburn, 76, of The Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £100 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on July 26, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Keelan Pace, 44, of Brookview, Coldwaltham: Fined £530 and must pay £53 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Brookview, Coldwaltham, on August 2, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for repeat offending. He also admitted driving a vehicle without a valid MOT certificate, no separate penalty.