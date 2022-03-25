Christina Warren, 28, of Robertson Court, Lethaby Road, Bognor Regis, was given an 18-month conditional discharge and must pay £22 victim surcharge after admitting wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of her duty in Bersted on September 25, 2021; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Bersted on September 25, 2021.

Carla Snape, 43, of Byron Road, Worthing, was given an 18-month conditional discharge after admitting damaging a communal security door owned by Arun District Council in Bognor Regis on February 14, 2021; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Bognor Regis on February 14, 2021.

Bwalya Matafwali, 30, of Bramber Close, Bognor Regis, was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on August 23, 2021. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £500 compensation, £85 costs, £128 victim surcharge.

Sean Tierney, 35, of Bersted Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing five 75cl bottles of whiskey worth £125 from Asda, Brighton, on September 17, 2021.

Sarah Saward, 37, of Neville Road, Chichester, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (74mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Tangmere on January 3, 2022. She was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Pace Davis-Hickey, 28, of Cowslip Gardens, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay a total of £510 compensation after admitting three charges of fraud by false representation, twice advertising a puppy for sale, in Bognor Regis on April 25 and September 6, 2021, and advertising a baby car seat for sale on April 29, 2021, obtaining deposits but never carrying out the transactions, intending to make a gain.

Seth Riseborough, 21, of St Agnes Place, Chichester, was fined £500 after admitting drug-driving (3.8ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Sherborne Road, Chichester, on October 11, 2021. He was fined £413 after admitting possessing 14g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Chichester on October 11, 2021. He was fined £500 after admitting drug-driving (146ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Quarry Lane, Chichester, on October 31, 2021. He also admitted drug-driving (4.3ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Quarry Lane, Chichester, on October 31, 2021, no separate penalty. He must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

James Connor, 49, of Goodwood Wing, Tortington Manor, Ford Road, Tortington, was fined £576 after admitting drink-driving (44mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Goring Street, Goring, on January 28, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £58 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Dylan Aylwood, 23, of Ryebank Walk, Burndell Road, Yapton, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (no less than 10ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Worthing Road, Littlehampton, on December 24, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Lewis Fogden, 20, of Belmont Lodge, Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving dangerously on the A259 and A29 in Bognor Regis on July 2, 2021; and four charges of driving while disqualified, on the A259 Bognor Regis on July 2, 2021, in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on July 10, 2021, and in Peter Road, Lancing, on July 21 and 22, 2021. He also admitted four charges of driving without insurance and failing to stop when required by a police constable on the A259 Bognor Regis on July 2, 2021, no separate penalties. He must pay £36 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for two years.

Lee Baker, 36, of Meaden Way, Felpham, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving in a position where he could not have proper control of the vehicle in Cowfold Road, Cowfold, on July 22, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Raechel Craig, 23, of Middleton Close, Bracklesham Bay, was fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A285 at Halnaker on July 20, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Werner Oeder, 52, of Dial Close, Barnham, was fined £100 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 West Grinstead on July 20, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Nick Wakefield, 49, of St Mark’s Court, Whyke Road, Chichester, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 22, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Peter Williams, 63, of Budds Hill, Singleton, was fined £23 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Dial Post on July 20, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Andrew Wyer, 69, of The Close, East Wittering, was fined £146 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 West Grinstead on July 20, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Lance Gill, 70, of Longley Road, Chichester, was fined £42 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £24 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph on the M23 at Tilgate Forest on March 6, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Anzej Stasevskij, 29, of Oak Close, Bognor Regis, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates’ Court on March 2, 2021, by failing to attend unpaid work on February 1 and 5, 2022. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a £576 fine for drink-driving (101mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Longford Road, Bognor Regis, on September 27, 2020.

Steven Ryan, 51, of Gloucester Place, Littlehampton, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates’ Court on March 2, 2020, by failing to engage in telephone appointments on January 28 and February 4, 2022, and failing to maintain contact since December 22, 2021. The community order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a new community order for drink-driving (101mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on October 8, 2019. He was also fined £50 and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work.

Christopher Bell, 38, of Hampshire Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and Building Better Relationships programme requirement, and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting damaging an Apple iPhone in Bognor Regis on April 2, 2021; and breaching a non-molestation order, communicating by phone call on April 9, 2021. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £170 compensation, £500 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Matthew Brown, 28, of Leatherbottle Lane, Chichester, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 160 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of driving dangerously in Kennel Hill, Goodwood, on May 21, 2021; and failing to stop after a road accident in which injury was caused to another person and damage was caused to another vehicle in Kennel Hill, Goodwood, on May 21, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months.