Latest crime round-up for the Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth area

Sussex Police

Over the past week officers have been called to a number of incidents in the district and are appealing for witnesses.

These include:

St Martins Square, Chichester – Overnight between Thursday 17 and Friday 18 March, fuel was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1263 19/03.

River Street, Emsworth – Between Friday 18 and Saturday 19 March both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0513 19/03.

Shore Road, Bosham – On Sunday 20 March both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0738 21/03.

Kingley Vale, West Stoke – On Monday 21 March a vehicle was broken into. Several items were stolen including clothes, a laptop and credit cards. Serial 0759 21/03.

Warners Lane, Selsey – Between Wednesday 16 and Thursday 17 March a vehicle was broken into. Several items including a laptop and rucksack were stolen. Serial 0235 17/03.

Hunston, Chichester – Between Friday 18 and Sunday 20 March two excavators which were being used to restore the canal banks were criminally damaged. Serial 0377 22/03.

Stockbridge Gardens, Chichester – Between Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 March a vehicle was broken into and a laptop was stolen. Serial 1269 20/03.

Clappers Lane, Earnley – In the early hours of Tuesday 22 March a residential premises was burgled. Several items were stolen including two electric bikes and electronic equipment. Serial 0181 22/03.

Birdham Road, Chichester – Between Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 March two business premises were burgled and multiple items were stolen. Serials 0448 22/03 and 0867.

Rogate, Petersfield – On the afternoon of Sunday 20 March a red Volkswagen Polo was stolen. Serial 0615 20/03.

Rogate, Petersfield – Between Sunday 20 and Monday 21 March a garage was burgled. A lawnmower and tools were stolen. Serial 1176 21/03.

