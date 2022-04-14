Guy Monkhouse, 51, of Green Lane Close, Arundel, was discharged conditionally for two years and must pay £22 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting having an article in connection with theft, a bolt cutter, at London Bridge Railway Station on June 6, 2020; and stealing a pedal cycle from London Bridge Railway Station between June 4 and 6, 2020.

Karim Ganley, 32, of Forest View Park, Crossbush Lane, Arundel, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Horsham Magistrates’ Court on January 19, 2022, by failing to attend induction appointments on January 16 and February 2, 2022. The order was varied to include an additional 20 days’ rehabilitation activity requirement.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Court results

Joanne Mullinix, 49, of Lennox Road, Chichester, admitted breaching a suspended sentence order made by Worthing Magistrates’ Court on October 25, 2021, by failing to attend appointments on February 7 and 14, 2022. She was dealt with for the original offences. The ten-week suspended prison sentence for assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Chichester on June 18, 2021, was implemented with immediate custody and a second ten-week suspended prison sentence for assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Chichester on June 18, 2021, was implemented to run concurrently.

Abraham Keet, 24, of Stane Street, North Heath, was fined £100 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting poaching, daytime trespass by entering land at Lee Farm, Angmering Estate, in pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies on January 23, 2022.

Richard Holmes, 38, of Adversane Caravan Site, Stane Street, Adversane, was fined £100 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting poaching, daytime trespass by entering land at Lee Farm, Angmering Estate, in pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies on January 23, 2022.

Richard Holmes, 18, of Adversane Caravan Site, Stane Street, Adversane, was fined £100 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, after admitting poaching, daytime trespass by entering land at Lee Farm, Angmering Estate, in pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies on January 23, 2022.

Adam Ablamowicz, 25, of Tythe Barn Chalets, Montalan Crescent, Selsey, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £50 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Basin Road, Chichester, on February 8, 2022.

Hayden Rule, 21, of Ford Road, Arundel, was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failng to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Mill Lane, Rustington, on February 9, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Gheorghe Jignea, 31, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (86mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Station Road, Bognor Regis, on December 23, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 22 months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.

Louise Heather, 30, of Oak Close, Bersted, must pay £50 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing on December 26, 2021.

Bozena Kisliak, 42, of Mill Park Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £55 after admitting being drunk and incapable in Pagham Road, Bognor Regis, on March 12, 2022. He also admitted failing to answer to bail in Worthing on March 13, 2022, no separate penalty.

Natalie Banks, 36, of Kingsham Avenue, Chichester, was fined £60 and must pay £205 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of using a television receiver without a licence on November 4, 2021.