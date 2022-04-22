Leanne Vernon, 35, of Pavilion Road, Worthing, was fined £40 after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Hove on December 24, 2020. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jamie Walder, 37, of Valley Road, Sompting, was fined £50 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Lewes Road, Brighton, on July 4, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Matthew Shoebridge, 40, of Frith Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (3.5ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Lyminster Road, Lyminster, on May 28, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Court results

Rafael Kotec, 43, of Fairlands, Bersted, was fined £385 and must pay £39 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath of analysis when required at the Regis Centre, Bognor Regis, on August 15, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Stephen Holmes, 47, of Westways, Rosemary Lane, Petworth, was fined £538 and must pay £110 costs, £54 victim surcharge, after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A29 Slindon on October 9, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Thomas Ashworth, 35, of Henshaw Way, Billingshurst, was fined £200 after admitting driving while disqualified on the A29 Bury on July 12, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for three months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Leigh Yorke, 52, of Flansham Park, Felpham, was fined £80 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A283 Northchapel on June 1, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Sophia Gibbon, 24, of Junction Place, Haslemere, was fined £461 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A286 Dodsley Lane, Easebourne, on July 10, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with six points and she was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Thomas Vine, 20, of Brittens Lane, Fontwell, was fined £100 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance in Market Avenue, Chichester, on January 23, 2021. No points were endorsed on the licence as the court found he had been genuinely misled by another and could not have known there had been an error with the payment.

