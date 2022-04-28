Connor Costen, 28, of Hadley Avenue, Worthing, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on October 27, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

George Dancy 22, of Broadwater Apartments, Southdownview Road, Worthing, was fined £250 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A23 Pyecombe on October 12, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dualtach Doherty, 38, of Tarrant Steet, Arundel, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on November 5, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Court results

Paul Farcasanu, 22, of South Street, Tarring, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Lancing, on October 13, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Gasem Gharsallah, 64, of Buckingham Court, Warren Road, Worthing, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A27 Hangleton on October 6, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Stuart Graydon, 32, of Onslow Drive, Ferring, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without the correct licence in Mill Road, Worthing, on September 25, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Mark Herring, 54, of Kingsbridge Mews, Durrington Lane, Worthing, was fined £107 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, on September 9, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Susan Hicks-Magee, 60, of West Way, Littlehampton, was fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in London Road, Coldwaltham, on August 30, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Philip Hoy, 46, of Bernard Road, Arundel, was fined £513 and must pay £51 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the M23 Tilgate Forest on October 9, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Ali Nozari, 45, of Rowlands Road, Worthing, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Lancing, on October 13, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Charlie Prescott, 28, of Sandena, Steep Lane, Findon, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on October 15, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Sarah Hall, 38, of Barnet Way, Worthing, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 3, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Scott Ingram, 28, of Navigation Drive, Yapton, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 3, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

James Kerr, 52, of Cleveland Road, Worthing, was fined £161 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on July 29, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Anthony Knight, 42, of Langley Grove, Bognor Regis, was fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis, on August 3, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Mateusz Kogut, 26, of Essex Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, on August 3, 2021. He was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on August 3, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with a total of seven points.

Georgi Kostov, 22, of Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, on August 3, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Alexis Lawrence, 53, of Lewis Lane, Ford, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 23, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Iain Lawrence, 53, of Test Road, Sompting, was fined £441 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on August 10, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with five points.

Mohammed Miah, 21, of Linnet Close, Littlehampton, was fined £92 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the A27 Binsted on August 3, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Alessandra Pedroni, 49, of Princess Avenue, Worthing, was fined £229 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on July 31, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Lauren Pennicott, 25, of Lennox Road, Worthing, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on September 7, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Angelito Rona, 51, of Norfolk Court, Victoria Park Gardens, Worthing, was fined £89 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over 70mph on the M23 Tilgate Forest on July 28, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Richard Sandell, 48, of Benjamin Gray Drive, Littlehampton, was fined £161 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Shoreham Road, Small Dole, on July 29, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Callum Seaman-Green, 19, of Kingfisher Drive, Littlehampton, was fined £246 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on August 17, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Shane Smith, 49, of Western Row, Worthing, was fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 60mph speed limit in Arundel Road, Binsted, on August 3, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Daniel Thorpe, 36, of Highdown, Southwick, was fined £623 and must pay £62 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on August 10, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Jamie Vickers, 31, of Rusper Road South, Worthing, was fined £461 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on July 29, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Gerald Cornforth, 85, of Swanbourne Road, Littlehampton, was fined £220 after admitting driving on the new bypass between Worthing Road and Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton, on December 14, 2021, after his driving licence had been revoked on account of disability on January 3, 2020. He must pay £110 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and his driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Nigel Sharp, 51, of Test Road, Sompting, was fined £276 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Worthing on March 23, 2022. He also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Worthing on March 23, 2022.

Thomas Wilson, 27, of Kings Road, Lancing, was fined £230 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving without insurance at Chichester Railway Station on June 15, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points and he was disqualified from driving for six months.

Daniel Moynan, 37, of Elizabeth Place, Sompting, was fined £600 after admitting driving while disqualified in Cokeham Road, Lancing, on February 2, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £60 surcharge, and his driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Greg Chandler, 52, of Wilkinson Close, Angmering, was fined £700 after admitting drug-driving (3.9ug/l Delta-9-THC) in The Street, Clapham, on November 15, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £70 victim surcharge, and he was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Paul Matthews, 53, of Canterbury Road, Worthing, was fined £400 after admitting driving a bus without due care and attention on the A27 Shoreham bypass on September 29, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and his driving record was endorsed with nine points.

Lee Yates, 23, of Fleet Close, Littlehampton, was fined £507 after admitting drink-driving (77mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Northcourt Road, Worthing, on March 5, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £51 victim surcharge, and he was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Stephanie Plested, 32, of Cobden Road, Worthing, was fined £200 after admitting drug-driving (3.2ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Sompting Bypass on October 5, 2021. She must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Paul Buitenhuis, 41, of Old Stocks, Nepcote Lane, Findon, was given a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting damaging front door glazing in Worthing on January 18, 2022. He was also given a restraining order.

Stephen Nichols, 33, of Dean Close, Withdean Road, Littlehampton, was fined £480 after admitting drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Clun Road, Littlehampton, on December 9, 2021. He must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He also admitted drug-driving (154ug/l cocaine) in Clun Road, Littlehampton, on December 9, 2021, no separate penalty.

Zac Barlow, 26, of Berriedale Drive, Sompting, was fined £1,411 after admitting drink-driving (59mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Red Kite Way, Goring, on March 6, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £141 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

James Vincent, 41, of Raleigh Way, Worthing, must pay £69 compensation after stealing alcoholic drinks worth £69 from Co-op, Lancing, on December 4, 2021, and £77 compensation after stealing alcoholic drinks worth £77 from Co-op, Lancing, on December 4, 2021.

William Hodge, 27, of Abbey Road, Sompting, was fined £150 after admitting drug-driving (2.1ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Fulbeck Avenue, Worthing, on December 31, 2021. He was fined £50 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on December 31, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Also in the news: Person reported to court in Lancing after police spot ‘home-made’ bike capable of going almost 75mph