Reece Newman, 22, of Pilgrims Walk, Worthing, was fined £150 and must pay £85 costs after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Pilgrims Walk, Worthing, on December 29, 2021.

Waldemar Kozlik, 60, of Warren Way, Barnham, was fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (71mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Heo Green, Littlehampton, on January 13, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Simon Cole, 56, of Brighton Road, Worthing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £120 after admitting assault in Bognor Regis on August 18, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

Nicholas Davis, 60, of Northway Road, Littlehampton, was fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (7ug/l cannabis) in Northway Road, Littlehampton, on September 30, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jamie Sparrow, 30, of Burnside Crescent, Sompting, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Centenary House, Worthing, on January 2, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Matthew Beckett, 23, of Cissbury Gardens, Findon Valley, was fined £300 after admitting drug-driving (6.2ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Liverpool Road, Worthing, on August 2, 2021. He was fined £300 after admitting drink-driving (49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Henry Avenue, Rustington, on December 27, 2021. He must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Benjamin Aplin, 21, of Henry Avenue, Rustington, was fined £320 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting drug-driving (4.7ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Park Close, Worthing, on August 31, 2021. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kiwi Cable, 35, of Ham Road, Worthing, was fined £350 and must pay £85 costs, £35 victim surcharge, after admitting drink-driving (58mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Richmond Road, Worthing, on December 24, 2021. They were disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Kevin Hope, 48, of Upton Road, Worthing, was fined £480 after admitting drink-driving (87mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Elizabeth Road, Worthing, on December 29, 2021. He must pay £85 costs, £48 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ian Jillett, 47, of Springfield Gardens, Worthing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £300 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating, racially aggravated, in Worthing on July 3, 2021.

Ian Heard, 36, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting stealing a coffee and can of Coke worth £3.98 from Costa at Worthing Hospital on August 11, 2021; stealing cosmetics worth £200 from Boots, Littlehampton, on May 29, 2021; stealing eight candles worth £191 from Mayberry Garden Centre, Portslade, on March 24, 2021; stealing 11 candles worth £263 from Mayberry Garden Centre, Portslade, on March 15, 2021; stealing nine candles worth £215 from Mayberry Garden Centre, Portslade, on March 6, 2021; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence at Worthing Hospital on August 11, 2021. He must pay £50 compensation, £95 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Samuel Brown, 31, of Glebelands Close, Shoreham, was given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting using or threatened unlawful violence and causing fear for personal safety in Worthing on August 24, 2021. He was given a 26-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on August 24, 2021. He was given two 12-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 24 months, and must pay a total of £200 compensation after admitting two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing on August 24, 2021. He must pay £100 compensation after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, racially aggravated, at Worthing Custody Centre on August 24, 2021. He admitted possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on August 24, 2021, no separate penalty. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order made by Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 20, 2021.

Aaron House, 32, c/o Ham Road, Worthing, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on January 30 and February 6, 20222. The community order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a £50 fine and a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement for entering Tesco Express, Rayleigh, as a trespasser with another on October 14, 2018, and stealing scratch cards worth £1,500.

Nicholas Best, 57, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was fined £221 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 40mph speed limit in Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on July 16, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Gavin Cooper, 46, of Atlantic House, Harsfold Close, Rustington, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on August 20, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Christopher Hibbert, 30, of Joyce Close, Littlehampton, was fined £161 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Marine Parade, Brighton, on July 17, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Daren Irvin, 48, of St Philips Court, Worthing Road, Littlehampton, was fined £166 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Belle Hill, Bexhill, on July 17, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Shaun Robertson, 22, of Victoria Road, Shoreham, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on August 20, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Lianne Scutt, 52, of Greenfields, Littlehampton, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on June 16, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with five penalty points and she was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.