Littlehampton business made more than 69,000 unwanted marketing calls to elderly and vulnerable people

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) this week announced fines totalling £405,000 to five companies responsible for more than 750,000 unwanted marketing calls targeted at older, vulnerable people.

The ICO also issued these companies with enforcement notices that require them to 'immediately stop making these predatory calls'.

Domestic Support Ltd (DSL), based in Littlehampton, made 69,133 unwanted marketing calls to people registered with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS) between January 2020 and July 2020, according to the ICO.

A report added: "Complaints received suggest that DSL was providing different trading names when calling people, which is also unlawful. The company has been fined £80,000 and issued with an enforcement notice."

Home Sure Solutions Ltd (HSSL), based in Hove, and Seaview Brokers Ltd, based in Chichester, were also handed hefty fines.

The ICO began an investigation after receiving complaints from the public and information from partner organisations, including Action Fraud, Trading Standards, the consumer group Which? and the call blocker provider trueCall.

It was told that a number of companies were calling people to sell insurance products or services for white goods and other large household appliances, such as televisions, washing machines and fridges.

"Many of the complainants said the people receiving the calls were vulnerable, with some suffering with dementia or other underlying health conditions," the ICO report read.

"The ICO investigation found that these companies were deliberately targeting older people by buying marketing data lists from third parties, specifically asking for personal information about people who are aged 60 and over, homeowners and with landline numbers.

"The evidence gathered suggests these companies were either working together or using the same marketing list to target these people. This resulted in some people losing thousands of pounds for white goods insurance and servicing which the companies often knew they did not need."

John Edwards, UK Information Commissioner, said these 'unlawful, predatory marketing calls' were targeted at 'some of the most vulnerable members of our society' and 'driven purely by financial gain'.

He added: "It is clear from the complaints we received that people felt frightened and distressed by the aggressive tactics of these companies, sometimes giving their financial details just so they could hang up the phone.

"This is unacceptable and clearly exploitative. It is only right that we take tough and prompt action to punish those companies responsible using our full powers.

“Companies making similar nuisance calls and causing harm to people can expect a strong response from my office.

"I encourage anyone who is being pestered by other rogue operators, or knows a family member or friend who is, to report them to the ICO and we will step in to protect the public from these invasive calls.”

The ICO said it will continue to investigate a number of other companies that 'appear to be operating in the same way', adding: "We will continue to report on our findings as we work to protect the public and maintain a level playing field that supports the legitimate UK marketing industry and identifies and tackles rogue companies that misuse people's information."

To help you and your friends and relatives stop predatory marketing calls you can:

- Register landlines and mobile numbers with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS) free of charge. The TPS is a register of people who have said they don’t want to receive marketing calls. Alternatively, you can tell the company directly that you do not wish to be contacted;

- Report any nuisance calls you continue to receive to the ICO using our online nuisance calls reporting tool and refer; concerns that you or someone you know has been the victim of fraud to Action Fraud (in England, Northern Ireland and Wales) and Police Scotland (in Scotland); wider concerns about a business’ practices can be referred to Trading Standards and any abandoned calls that you receive to Ofcom;

The ICO report added: "If your loved one is particularly vulnerable – for example, if they have dementia or other underlying health conditions – then you can speak to their telephone network to see what call blocking solutions may be available to support them. Many of these services are provided free of charge."

Click here for more information about the ICO’s work to tackle nuisance calls.