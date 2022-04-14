Guy Monkhouse, 51, of Green Lane Close, Arundel, was discharged conditionally for two years and must pay £22 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting having an article in connection with theft, a bolt cutter, at London Bridge Railway Station on June 6, 2020; and stealing a pedal cycle from London Bridge Railway Station between June 4 and 6, 2020.

Anna Jenner, 44, of Shelby Road, Durrington, was fined £161 and must pay £85 costs after admitting possessing 2.79g of cocaine, a class A drug, in Worthing on August 26, 2021. She also admitted driving without insurance in Sompting Avenue, Worthing, on August 26, 2021, no separate penalty. Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Karim Ganley, 32, of Forest View Park, Crossbush Lane, Arundel, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Horsham Magistrates’ Court on January 19, 2022, by failing to attend induction appointments on January 16 and February 2, 2022. The order was varied to include an additional 20 days’ rehabilitation activity requirement.

Court results

Troy Johnson, 32, of Hampton Place, Littlehampton, was fined £200 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 6, 2020, by failing to attend unpaid work on December 4 and 11, 2021.

Abraham Keet, 24, of Stane Street, North Heath, was fined £100 and must pay £34 victim surcharge after admitting poaching, daytime trespass by entering land at Lee Farm, Angmering Estate, in pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies on January 23, 2022.

Richard Holmes, 38, of Adversane Caravan Site, Stane Street, Adversane, was fined £100 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting poaching, daytime trespass by entering land at Lee Farm, Angmering Estate, in pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies on January 23, 2022.

Richard Holmes, 18, of Adversane Caravan Site, Stane Street, Adversane, was fined £100 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, after admitting poaching, daytime trespass by entering land at Lee Farm, Angmering Estate, in pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies on January 23, 2022.

Hayden Rule, 21, of Ford Road, Arundel, was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failng to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Mill Lane, Rustington, on February 9, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Louise Heather, 30, of Oak Close, Bersted, must pay £50 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing on December 26, 2021.

Sydney Morgan, 20, of St Richard’s Close, Durrington, was fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (4.1ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A27 Patching on November 17, 2021. He was fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance. He must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Zoe Cane, 41, of New Road, Littlehampton, was fined £120 after admitting drink-driving (52mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in North Bersted Street, Bognor Regis, on February 6, 2022. She was fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance. She must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 15 months. She also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Shane Huskinson, 34, of Winterbourne Way, Durrington, was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on February 10, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Donna West, 40, of Winterbourne Way, Durrington, must pay £50 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing on October 17, 2021.

Kleutild Dika, 37, of Hammy Close, Shoreham, was fined £276 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using a vehicle on the A23 Ricebridge, Burgess Hill, without insurance. Magistrates said no endorsement would be made to his licence for special reasons, that he was mistaken and honestly believed he was insured, having been misled.

Gavin Anstey, 37, of Reigate Road, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (22ug/l cocaine) in Kings Drive, Eastbourne, on June 18, 2021. He was fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He also admitted drug-driving (170ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Kings Drive, Eastbourne, on June 18, 2021; and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalties.