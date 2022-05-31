Hayley Stone, 39, of Homes Way, Littlehampton, was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing alcohol worth £143.40 from Aldi, Rustington, on March 7, 2022. She was fined £120 after admitting failing to answer to bail as soon as practicable in Worthing on March 29, 2022.

Benjamin Ball, 38, of Downside, Shoreham: Fined £138 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A27 Southwick on October 22, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Manny Barnes, 19, of Shellbridge Road, Slindon Common: Fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A285 Stane Street, Halnaker, on September 18, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Christopher Franklin, 34, of Dawn Crescent, Upper Beeding: Fined £70 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A27 Southwick on October 22, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jeremy Lee, 52, of Steyning Road, Ashurst: Fined £69 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving while not wearing an adult seat belt on the A23 Dale Hill, Pyecombe, on October 22, 2021.

Daniel McCullough, 31, of Shandon Road, Broadwater: Fined £162 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A27 Arundel Road, Binsted, on October 12, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Tom Phillips, 28, of Wolstenbury Road, Rustington: Fined £176 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on September 17, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Stephen Sefton, 68, of Mariner Point, Brighton Road, Shoreham: Fined £172 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure failing to comply with a red traffic light in Dyke Road, Brighton, on November 18, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Paul Waite, 39, of Rawson Villas, Jubilee Avenue, Rustington: Fined £192 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on October 15, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Harrison Weeks, 28, of Terminus Place, Littlehampton: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving without insurance in Wood Hill Way, Bognor Regis, on November 17, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with eight points. He also admitted driving without a licence and driving a vehicle without an MOT certificate, no separate penalties.

Philip Wescott, 59, of Humphreys House, Brighton Road, Shoreham: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on November 16, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Lee Tucker, 34, of Mansell Road, Shoreham: Fined £80 and must pay £110 compensation, £85 costs, for dishonestly making off without paying £109.38 for fuel in The Boulevard, Worthing, on April 18, 2022.

Craig Lidbetter, 33, of The Railway, North Road, Lancing: Given a community order and must carry out 80 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on April 25, 2022. He must pay £85 costs and was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

