Arun Police looking for e-biker 'seen riding dangerously'

Arun Police said officers are investigating reports of a black high-powered electric scrambler bike, ‘riding dangerously in the Barnham, Yapton and Westergate area’.

“Have you witnessed this antisocial activity and do you know who the rider is?,” a social appeal read.

"Contact us if you can help.”

Arun Police directed followers to its website to report any information.

What is an e-bike?

According to which.co.uk, the only difference between an electric bike and an ordinary bicycle is that it has a battery-powered motor to assist you with your riding.

This motor is powered by a rechargeable battery.

Experts from which.co.uk said: “You have to pedal for the motor to kick in, and electric bikes are restricted by law to go no faster than 15.5mph (25kph).

"These restrictions mean you don't need a licence or to tax/insure it - as you would with a scooter.”