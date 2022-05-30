Arun Police looking for e-biker 'seen riding dangerously'

Arun Police said officers are investigating reports of a black high-powered electric scrambler bike, ‘riding dangerously in the Barnham, Yapton and Westergate area’.
“Have you witnessed this antisocial activity and do you know who the rider is?,” a social appeal read.
"Contact us if you can help.”
Arun Police directed followers to its website to report any information.
What is an e-bike?
According to which.co.uk, the only difference between an electric bike and an ordinary bicycle is that it has a battery-powered motor to assist you with your riding.
This motor is powered by a rechargeable battery.
Experts from which.co.uk said: “You have to pedal for the motor to kick in, and electric bikes are restricted by law to go no faster than 15.5mph (25kph).
"These restrictions mean you don't need a licence or to tax/insure it - as you would with a scooter.”
