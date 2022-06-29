Horsham man arrested on suspicion of rape, theft and fraud in town centre

A Horsham man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman, theft and fraud in the town centre following a public appeal, Sussex Police have reported.

By Matt Pole
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 12:09 pm
Updated Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 12:17 pm

It followed a report of offences in the town centre on Thursday, June 16.

A 32-year-old from Horsham was arrested in connection to an incident of theft and fraud and was taken into custody, Sussex Police said.

As part of the investigation, he was further arrested on suspicion of raping a woman, relating to an incident on the same night in Horsham town centre, Sussex Police added.

A man has been arrested on suspicion raping a woman, theft and fraud in Horsham following a public appeal, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by Jeremy Glew-Deval

He has been bailed with conditions, pending further enquiries, Sussex Police said.

Officers investigating have appealed for any witnesses who may have been in the Horsham Park area between 10pm and midnight on Thursday, June 16 to come forward.

Information can be reported online via the Sussex Police website or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Truro.

