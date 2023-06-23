A fight has been launched by developers to build 133 new homes on the edge of Horsham.

Housebuilders Gleeson Land want to build the houses on mainly agricultural land at Lower Broadbridge Farm, Broadbridge Heath.

Horsham District Council turned down a planning application to build the houses in February following hundreds of objections from local residents.

But the developers are not giving up and have now lodged an appeal against the council’s refusal. An inquiry into it is to be held in October. Opponents say they are also ready to fight their corner.

Part of the land in Broadbridge Heath where developers want to build 133 new homes. Photo contributed

The council’s initial rejection of Gleeson’s proposals was seen as a victory for members of a campaign group known as Protect Our Green Environments – POGE – who put forward strong opposition.

They had maintained that the development would ‘destroy a greenfield site which has remained virtually unchanged for centuries.’

Concerns were also raised over the impact of such a development on wildlife and the ecosystem, pressures on local infrastructure, along with traffic congestion and pollution.

POGE organiser Alex Ross said at the time of the council’s refusal: "This is an important result, but it is possible the developers will appeal. We stand ready to fight the next phase if that happens.”