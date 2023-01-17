Police in Horsham are issuing a warning over a new scam linked to Amazon Prime video.

Officers say that a person from Steyning was interested in a free 30-day trial for Amazon Prime and found a link in an email which turned out to be false.

A police spokesperson said: “They were given a code which was entered into an Amazon account. Then asked to call a phone number and was subsequently asked to give details of their bank account which they didn’t do.

"The victim was then told by the man to ignore any emails from Amazon which they also didn’t do as they spotted the suspicious signs. When they looked at the email it appeared that the victim’s email address had been changed and their phone number deleted.

Police in Horsham are warning of a new scam linked to Amazon Prime video after a Steyning resident reported being targeted

"They then realised that their suspicions were correct and the link was false.

“If the residents in Steyning had given their financial information, the scammers would have all the details they needed and the residents could have been scammed and had a huge financial loss. Thankfully on this occasion that didn’t happen.

“Please be careful when clicking on any links on your mobile phone or on emails. Check all the details and if you’re not sure, #TakeFive and contact Amazon on a different device.

There is more information about Amazon Scams on the Sussex police website in the Campaign section under Fraud.