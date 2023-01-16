Mystery noise baffles residents near Horsham - for the second time in a week

A mystery noise is baffling residents living near Horsham – for the second time in a week.

Last week people in Billingshurst reported hearing a sudden loud ‘bang’ all over the village. Now people in Southwater say they heard a similar loud bang in the area on Friday afternoon.

The noise was heard by people in Woodlands Way, New Road, Castlewood Road, The Fieldings, Blakes Farm Road, Roman Lane, Shipley Road, Hazel Close, College Road and Cedar Drive. Many took to social media to query what the noise was. Some at first thought it was fireworks – but then said there was just a single bang.

Villagers in Billingshurst reported hearing a similar loud bang at around 3.15pm on the previous Friday. They described it as ‘very loud’ and said that it shook some buildings and rattled windows.

The loud bang was heard by residents in College Road and Woodlands Way - as well as in many other areas in Southwater

