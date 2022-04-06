Hox the police dog tracks down Brighton shop robbery suspect in a back garden

A determined police dog used its skill to track down a robbery suspect in Brighton.

Sussex Police said officers were called to a shop in Milner Road, Brighton, at 11.45am on March 27 after a hold-up alarm was activated.

A police spokesman said: "A shop worker reported that the suspect had attempted to steal items inside the shop before assaulting him behind the counter and snatching money from the till. The suspect then left the shop.

PD Hoxton, known as Hox, a two-year-old German Shepherd tracked down a robbery suspect

"Officers arriving at the scene were given a description of the suspect by witnesses and by the victim, a 42-year-old man. They briefed a dog handler officer who arrived with PD Hoxton, known as Hox, a two-year-old German Shepherd."

The dog handler officer said: "Hox was asked to locate the suspect, and despite the trail potentially being contaminated, he continued to track. Two members of the public alerted us that they had seen a suspect going behind a property in Baden Road.

“Hox was already indicating to go across the road, so we crossed and searched behind the properties. Hox located a suspect in a back garden. All the cash stolen during the robbery was recovered, and the victim also identified the suspect.”