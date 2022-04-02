Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in March

3.

In January 2019, officers on plain-clothed patrols in Hastings town centre witnessed a man and two women acting suspiciously in Cornwallis Gardens. Believing a drug deal had taken place, officers observed the man as he returned to his car. He was detained after parking up elsewhere in the town, and taken to Hastings Police Station. The key to the car was found discarded nearby alongside a package containing 69 wraps of crack cocaine and 44 wraps of heroin. DNA found on the discarded drugs wraps matched that of the man arrested - later known to be Alex Simon, 25, of Frederick Street, Swansea. He was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug (heroin) and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug (crack cocaine). Simon had also been arrested in connection with the discovery of a cannabis factory at a property in Milward Road, Hastings, in August 2019. Officers had been at the address on an unrelated matter when they noticed a smell of cannabis coming from the letterbox. Inside, they foun

Photo: Sussex Police