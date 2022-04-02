Locked up in Sussex: These are some of the criminals jailed in March

These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders who were jailed in the second month of 2022.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
1.
Jack Stockdale, now 28, of Paradise Walk in Bexhill, was sentenced to six years in prison at Lewes Crown Court on March 31 after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving while over the limits of alcohol and drugs and while uninsured and unlicensed. Stockdale was identified as the driver of a black Yamaha motorcycle that collided with a lamppost on the A269 Ninfield Road, Bexhill, at around 10.30pm on Wednesday, March 12, 2020. His pillion passenger – 27-year-old Joel Vinten from Bexhill – was airlifted to hospital but died on March 16. Witnesses reported seeing the motorbike being driven at excess speed into a 30mph bend, causing it to lose control and leave the road.
2.
Hazret Avdyli, (left) 26, of Eltham Green Road, London SE9, was arrested on the balcony of a flat he had been visiting in Littlehampton trying to evade officers last October with the 'deal line' phone of what was known as the 'Joey' line, empty of a Sim card, found at his feet. Avdyli pleaded guilty in February and on March 23 was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court to four years imprisonment for being concerned in the supply of both crack cocaine and heroin in the Littlehampton area from London last year. Abdullah Omar, (right), 33, of Mountfield Road, London E15, was found guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court on March 24 of being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine in the Bognor area. He was sentenced to eight years. He had played a significant role in the running of the 'Henry' drugs line into the area from London.
3.
In January 2019, officers on plain-clothed patrols in Hastings town centre witnessed a man and two women acting suspiciously in Cornwallis Gardens. Believing a drug deal had taken place, officers observed the man as he returned to his car. He was detained after parking up elsewhere in the town, and taken to Hastings Police Station. The key to the car was found discarded nearby alongside a package containing 69 wraps of crack cocaine and 44 wraps of heroin. DNA found on the discarded drugs wraps matched that of the man arrested - later known to be Alex Simon, 25, of Frederick Street, Swansea. He was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug (heroin) and possession with intent to supply a Class A drug (crack cocaine). Simon had also been arrested in connection with the discovery of a cannabis factory at a property in Milward Road, Hastings, in August 2019. Officers had been at the address on an unrelated matter when they noticed a smell of cannabis coming from the letterbox. Inside, they foun
4.
Albert Frani, 27, of Rushlake Road in Brighton, was arrested and charged with being concerned in the production of a Class B drug (cannabis). At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on March 14, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison. Officers from Brighton and Hove’s Neighbourhood Policing Team investigated the Rushlake Road area following concerns of suspected drug dealing raised by members of the public. Information gathered was passed on to Brighton and Hove’s Tactical Enforcement Unit, who conducted house to house enquiries on March 13. As one resident came to his front door, officers could hear the sound of fans whirring in the background and a significant smell of cannabis coming from the property. A thermal imaging camera used by a PCSO also detected an unusual amount of heat coming from inside. The occupant was detained while a search was carried out, which found four rooms filled with cannabis cultivation equipment and signs that dozens of plants had recently been harvested. Two large bags
