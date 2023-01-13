The weapon was removed in a joint operation between Sussex Search Team and Neighbourhood Policing Team.
Crawley Police posted about the success on Facebook.
The post said: “All thanks to the efforts of the Sussex Search Team working in partnership with the Neighbourhood Policing Team yesterday in Crawley town centre, a rather grubby mallet was found hidden and was then seized by Police.
“Weapons such as this have no place in our community.”