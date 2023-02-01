Law-breakers have been on a crime binge in and around Horsham over the past week.

Police report a large number of incidents, including burglaries, vehicle thefts, criminal damage and attempted thefts.

Officers say that a Ford Mondeo was stolen from Wisden Walk, Henfield, overnight between January 26 and 27 and a red Nissan Cabster was stolen from Pound Lane, Upper Beeding, at around 6.30pm on January 25.

A Suzuki motorcycle was stolen from Knapp Drive, Shermanbury, overnight on January 224/25 but was later found damaged.

Police report a large number of crimes in and around Horsham over the past week. Anyone with any information is asked to call them on 101

Burglars escaped with jewellery after getting into a house in Forestfield, Horsham, through a window between 8pm and 9pm on January 27.

Two other properties in the same road were burgled on the same night. A window was smashed during one of the break-ins and police say there is possible CCTV footage and investigations are ongoing.

A property in Church Lane, Southwater, was entered between 6.30pm and 10pm on January 27 after a rear patio door was broken and a window in a property in Millais, Horsham, was smashed by burglars the following day.

A house in Bethune Road, Horsham, was broken into just before 6pm on January 27 after patio doors were damaged, and a bike was stolen from the garage of a property in Heath Way, Horsham, some time between January 22 and January 27.

Thieves stole tools from a property in Undermill Road, Upper Beeding, after breaking a fence and door on January 23.

And the padlock of a shed in Greyfriars Lane, Storrington, was broken some time between January 22 and 24 but it is not thought anything was stolen.

Meanwhile, a number of vehicles have been targeted throughout the district. A man was spotted on CCTV entering a car in Ryecroft Lane, Storrington, on January 25 before running off.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius in Church Road, Partridge Green, on January 25 and a Land Rover was entered in Braby Drive, Horsham, between January 24-25 but nothing was taken.

Damage was caused to the rear windscreen of Mercedes parked in Hurst Road, Horsham, on January 25 and police are investigating CCTV footage.

Camera equipment was stolen from a car in The Street, Bramber, just before 7pm on January 27.

And police say that other vehicles were entered the same day in Parsonage Road, Henfield, and Henfield High Street.

The previous night, people were seen on CCTV trying car doors in Borrer Drive, Henfield.

A handbag containing a bank card was stolen from a Vauxhall Corsa in Fern Road, Storrington, at around 10pm on Sunday (January 29.)

Anyone with any information about the thefts is asked to contact police by calling 101.

Information is available on the Sussex Police website about keeping bikes safe, crime prevention of sheds, homes and other outbuildings, along with information on how to spot a scam and more. See https://www.sussex.police.uk/