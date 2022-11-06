Thousands of people attended the bonfire night in Lewes, despite wet weather, road closures and transport problems on Saturday night (November 5).

Members of the public were advised by the local authorities to not to travel to the event.

"As of midnight, most of the people treated by St John Ambulance and South East Coast Ambulance only had minor injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

Lewes Bonfire Procession 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

“Sussex Police have made one arrest.”

Police said on social media that the man was arrested ‘for a public order offence’.

When contacted by this newspaper, a spokesperson added: “We can confirm a 22-year-old man from Haywards Heath was arrested in Lewes on Saturday night on suspicion of homophobic public disorder and assaulting an emergency worker (a police officer). He has been bailed, pending further enquiries.”

In a statement, issued via social media, Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges said: "Tonight's bonfire celebrations have passed without significant incident, and on behalf of the multi-agency group, I'd like to pass on our thanks to the community of Lewes."

