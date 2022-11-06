Thousands of people attended the bonfire night in Lewes, despite wet weather, road closures and transport problems on Saturday night (November 5).

Members of the public were advised by the local authorities to not to travel to the event. Emergency services, local authorities and transport operators worked closely with bonfire societies and the local community to prepare.

Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges said: "Tonight's bonfire celebrations have passed without significant incident, and on behalf of the multi-agency group, I'd like to pass on our thanks to the community of Lewes."

As of midnight, most of the people treated by St John Ambulance and South East Coast Ambulance only had minor injuries.

Sussex Police said that it would ‘take some time for the roads to get back to normal’, with the clear-up operation underway.

There were more than 30 processions during the Lewes Bonfire Night Celebrations, intermingling with each other through the narrow streets with the Bonfire Night Celebration Processions, starting around 5pm and finishing about 1am.

Bonfire societies processed through the town with drummers, fireworks and burning crosses. One society included a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Effigies this year include Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Vladimir Putin.

