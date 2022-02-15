Lewes Priory site – a candidate for world heritage status – vandalised

Protective fences within the site were pulled or kicked down on the night of Friday , February 11 – according to the Priory Trust.
Chris McGovern, a spokesman for the Lewes Priory Trust, commented: “The Priory was brought to a state of ruin by Henry VIII’’s chief minister, Thomas Cromwell. In the Victorian period, railway builders added to the damage. Today, vandals are continuing the destruction and staining the historical identity of Lewes.”
The site of Lewes Priory was recently announced as a candidate for UNESCO World Heritage status, as part of the European Federation of Cluniac Sites.
